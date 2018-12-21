STYLE & FASHION

Astros' pitcher Dallas Keuchel releases new shoe with Houston flare

Foot Locker and Nike team up with Astros' pitcher Dallas Keuchel to promote the new Home and Away Collection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is releasing a new Nike shoe as a part of their 'Home and Away' shoe series.


Foot Locker tweeted a video promoting the launch with Keuchel explaining how the shoe ties in to Houston's unique culture.

Keuchel says, "Each person being their own is what defines the city."
RELATED: J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALS
JJ Watt debuts new shoes



The "Away" drops will be available in select cities and online on Saturday, Dec. 22.

