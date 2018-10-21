DUNKIN' DONUTS

Dunkin' Donuts wants to see your best Halloween costumes on Instagram for a chance to win big

Dunkin' Donuts is launching a Halloween costume contest on Instagram, giving fans the chance to win $1,000 and a full year of free coffee.

The costume contest is happening now through Nov. 1.

The winning costumes have to be inspired by Dunkin' Donuts. Fans can post them on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest.

One winner each week will get a $100 gift card.
