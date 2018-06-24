STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

$1 deals: Inside the resale shop where you can get clothes for just a buck Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

ICM Resale shop opens for business

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
New location, same great cause.

Interfaith Caring Ministries' resale shop is opening its doors today in a brand new location at 803 East Nasa Parkway, Suite 118.

During the grand opening, you can find clothes for $1, plus snack on free food.

For over 18 years, ICM has been providing for those who hit a bump in the road in the Clear Creek and Friendswood areas by collecting donations and reselling them for pennies on the dollar.

You can find anything from household goods, furniture, and glassware to books, clothing and sports equipment.

Now that they are in a new location, the ministry says it will be able to better serve clients.

At the grand opening today, there will be drawings for $25 dollar resale gift cards. Clothing with the purple tags will be on sale for $1.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

If you live in the areas served by ICM and you need help, visit their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionstretch your dollarsave moneyshoppingWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
STYLE & FASHION
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News