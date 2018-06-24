New location, same great cause.Interfaith Caring Ministries' resale shop is opening its doors today in a brand new location at 803 East Nasa Parkway, Suite 118.During the grand opening, you can find clothes for $1, plus snack on free food.For over 18 years, ICM has been providing for those who hit a bump in the road in the Clear Creek and Friendswood areas by collecting donations and reselling them for pennies on the dollar.You can find anything from household goods, furniture, and glassware to books, clothing and sports equipment.Now that they are in a new location, the ministry says it will be able to better serve clients.At the grand opening today, there will be drawings for $25 dollar resale gift cards. Clothing with the purple tags will be on sale for $1.Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.If you live in the areas served by ICM and you need help,