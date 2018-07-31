Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas

Jaime Glas is breaking barriers for women in the oil & gas industry. As a young petroleum engineer working for Chevron, she discovered there were not many safety coveralls designed just for women. In fact, many female engineers end up wearing ill-fitting men's coveralls. That's when Glas decided to launch the first-ever line of certified Flame-Resistant Clothing (FRC) made just for women.
Glas' company, HauteWork, features multi-colored coveralls that are better suited for the female body. To view HauteWork's products, click here.
Related Topics:
fashionfashionoilclothingwomen's clothingABC13 & YouHouston
fashionfashionoilclothingwomen's clothingABC13 & YouHouston