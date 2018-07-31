ABC13 & YOU

Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas

EMBED </>More Videos

HauteWork is an upscale brand of Flame-Resistant Clothing (FRC) created by Petroleum Engineer Jaime Glas. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Jaime Glas is breaking barriers for women in the oil & gas industry. As a young petroleum engineer working for Chevron, she discovered there were not many safety coveralls designed just for women. In fact, many female engineers end up wearing ill-fitting men's coveralls. That's when Glas decided to launch the first-ever line of certified Flame-Resistant Clothing (FRC) made just for women.

Glas' company, HauteWork, features multi-colored coveralls that are better suited for the female body. To view HauteWork's products, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionoilclothingwomen's clothingABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Ryan's Challenge: Finding a Cure for VEDS
Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans
From Dishwasher to Renowned Chef: Hugo Ortega's Journey
Amputee fitness trainer inspires others
More ABC13 & You
STYLE & FASHION
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong to severe storms in Houston today
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Show More
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Parents outraged over idea to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
More News