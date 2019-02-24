OSCARS

Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Leanne Italie
LOS ANGELES --
Thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the Oscars red carpet off to a fierce start.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.


PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
