Style & Fashion

Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

NEW YORK -- All eyes were on actor Billy Porter at the Met Gala as he was carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne. Porter's was decked out as an Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece by the design duo the Blonds.

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.

He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york citycelebrityentertainmentsocietymetropolitan museum of art
RELATED
Lady Gaga changes outfits 3 times on Met Gala red carpet: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News