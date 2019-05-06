Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.
He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.
PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala
