5 reasons stylish Houstonians should catch this iconic fashion exhibit

Boasting more than 200 images, "Icons" documents the vibrant journey of fashion photography's growth from simple beginnings to what it is now: a cultural force and universally recognized art form.
First seen at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, "Icons" ranges from aristocratic, high society to gritty street style. There's the glam of statuesque supermodels and the activism of the Black is Beautiful movement. A detailed walkthrough of style history, the exhibit takes viewers from the early pages (think 1920s) of fashion magazines such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar to present day; changes and emergences of photography styles and techniques are on full display.
For more on this story, continue reading from ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap.