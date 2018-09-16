Fans scramble for safety as shots fire near high school football game

Fans scrambled for safety after police say shots were fired outside of a high school football game in Washington state.It all started with a fight in the parking lot, then it moved to a nearby street. That's when shots were fired."I was at the very top of the bleachers. At first, we heard one shot and didn't know what it was," one student said.Everyone got out of the game safely, but one person's ankle was injured while rushing out the stadium.The shooter managed to get away, and investigators say they are looking at social media accounts closely for any clues as to who that person is.