Coronavirus

MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors and nurses in desperate need of protective medical equipment will soon be decked out in pinstripes.

Major League Baseball and Fanatics are partnering to make hospital gowns and protective masks with the same fabric used to make baseball jerseys.

Doctors and nurses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will have gowns and masks that will look like jerseys from the Phillies and Yankees.

