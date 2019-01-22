First responders tried to save this family’s dog after a fire at a SW Houston home but they couldn’t revive him.



According to @AVMAvets, about 40K pets die in residential fires each year, most from smoke inhalation.



The best way to protect your pets coming up on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/twD94LUsW6 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 22, 2019

No people were hurt in this SW Houston house fire but the family dog didn’t make it 😢



How to protect your pets if a fire breaks out, this AM on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/GNg45V62vB — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 22, 2019

Despite escaping their burning home safely, a family says they still lost a lot since their pet dog didn't make it in the fire.The fire started just after 11 p.m. at the home on Edgemoor Drive and Tours in southeast Houston.Houston firefighters were able to knock out the flames in about 10 minutes. The family got out because neighbors knocked on their door.First responders found their dog in the backyard and tried to revive it by doing CPR. Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.No firefighters were hurt.HFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say smoke detectors inside the home were working.The Red Cross says the best way to protect your pets is to include them in your family plan for disasters.When you practice escaping, practice taking your pets with you and train them to come when you call.You can help firefighters easily find them by keeping them near entrances when you're not home, making sure they're wearing a collar, and putting a sticker on your front window detailing how many pets are inside.