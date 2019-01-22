Family's dog dies after first responders try to save it from house fire in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders tried to save a family's dog from a fire at their home.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Despite escaping their burning home safely, a family says they still lost a lot since their pet dog didn't make it in the fire.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. at the home on Edgemoor Drive and Tours in southeast Houston.


Houston firefighters were able to knock out the flames in about 10 minutes. The family got out because neighbors knocked on their door.

First responders found their dog in the backyard and tried to revive it by doing CPR. Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.

No firefighters were hurt.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say smoke detectors inside the home were working.


The Red Cross says the best way to protect your pets is to include them in your family plan for disasters.

When you practice escaping, practice taking your pets with you and train them to come when you call.

You can help firefighters easily find them by keeping them near entrances when you're not home, making sure they're wearing a collar, and putting a sticker on your front window detailing how many pets are inside.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pethouse fireHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape in Paris
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Astros star helps raise $500k to fight childhood cancer
2 HPD officers crash chasing 2 people who jumped out of car
Children burned in Mexico fire being treated in Galveston
Show More
Fort Worth couple builds Whataburger chicken coop
Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty to tax fraud
The 60: Houston shop brings the heat on National Hot Sauce Day
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Texas among states with highest rates of unvaccinated kids
More News