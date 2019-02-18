Your 2019 guide for summer camps in and around Houston

Houston Moms Blog is taking the hassle and stress away from you with their 5th Annual Summer Camp Guide."Houston Moms Blog spans the city of Houston from the Woodlands to Bay City, Katy to Spring. If you're in Houston, you will find a camp for you," said owner of Houston Moms Blog Meagan Clanahan.With more than 35 camps for you to choose from, Houston Moms Blog has done the research for you."We have listed all of their website addresses, important information, registration dates, and you can find they are fully approved and get the thumbs up from Houston Moms Blog," said Clanahan.The camps in the guide range from athletic to STEM, even camps that offer extended hours."Some pricing differs with extended care. That's important for a lot of moms that work outside of the home, that they can drop their kids off a bit early and pick up a bit late. All of that is dependent on your schedule," said Clanahan.Although it may seem a bit early, as a mother of twins Clanahan explains why you want to book a camp early if you can."Now is when they are hitting their registration discounts, discounts on registration or no registration fee," said Clanahan.Another discount to look for is a multi-child discount. Some camps do payment plans."The benefit is not only will you get your spot, but a lot of the camps will work with you to span out your payments so you don't have to pay everything at once," said Clanahan.