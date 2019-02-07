FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth on bus before she could get to hospital in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Guadalupe Lara gave birth to her daughter, Samantha, Wednesday on a CTA bus.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Chicago woman gave birth Wednesday morning on a CTA bus in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's southwest side.

Guadalupe and Eduardo Lara had just dropped off their children at school when mom started to feel severe contractions.

They don't have a car so they jumped on the northbound No. 9 bus, en route to the hospital. However, mom couldn't wait.

The bus driver pulled over at West Cermak Road and South Ashland Avenue and called for an ambulance.

She went into full labor on the bus. Dad and another passenger assisted in the birth. The driver got everyone off the bus.

By the time paramedics arrives, mom was already holding her daughter, who they named Samantha.

Samantha, who weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces, and mom were doing well Wednesday night at the University of Illinois Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnant womanCTAbusbabyu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Houston's first Hispanic principal dancer
Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school
Disney World wish comes true for 4-year-old mauled by dogs
Preemie born nearly 2 years ago finally gets to go home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases down suspects who stole his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
School bus flips on slick road with 5 on board
Show More
Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza
Hall of Famer and pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies
Witnesses recount moments man was shot in head
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
More News