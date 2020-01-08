Family & Parenting

HEARTWARMING: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps

AUSTIN -- A Texas filmmaker found a special home movies VHS tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill.

The tape was titled "Tyree Learns to Walk", KXAN reported.

Buyer Jim McKay said once he saw the video, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up. I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real," McKay said.

The video went viral and was shared thousands of times on social media.

Little Tyree, now 25-years-old, reached out to McKay after his mom saw the story on the news.

McKay said he plans to meet up with Tyree and return the video to the family soon!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasreunionparentingcaught on tapesocietyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in SW Houston: HPD
Highly gifted Houston students soar in district's WINGS Academy
2 Klein ISD students arrested for arson after fireworks blast
10-year-old shot by 12-year-old with long rifle in NW Houston
MLB near decision on discipline for Astros sign stealing: Sources
Warming up ahead of storms later this week
Texans players stop by Houston school to party with 3rd graders
Show More
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Gov. Greg Abbott reports rise in cyber-attacks from Iran
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
More TOP STORIES News