REUNION

Dad in the U.S. Army returns home and surprises 9-year-old daughter at school

COLCHESTER, Connecticut (KTRK) --
Military service can be hard on a family. The prolonged deployments keep parents from seeing birthdays and other important events.

When an Army lieutenant colonel stationed in Kuwait managed to get three days leave, he knew what needed to be done.

Lt. Col. Gordon Moon returned home to Colchester, Connecticut as fast as possible.

His 9-year-old daughter had no idea dad was home until he showed up at her school assembly.

The surprise reunion brought the father, daughter and everyone else to tears.

Welcome home Lt. Col. Moon, and stay safe.
