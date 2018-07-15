Travel ban to keep groom's parents from his wedding

A soon-to-be groom in Minnesota will be without his parents on his big day. He blames President Trump's travel ban for the separation.Mostafa Toloi's parents are from Iran, one of the seven countries where immigrants are banned from entering the U.S.Toloi moved to the U.S. eight years ago to get his PhD.He proposed to his bride in 2016 before the ban went into effect. His parents last visited in 2015."You never pick who you are born to. But what we pick and choose to do is how we treat each other," said Toloi.His parents plan to be in Canada on the wedding day and will use Skype to watch the ceremony.