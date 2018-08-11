ABC13 & YOU

Three Siblings Become Doctors

Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor.

Having all of your children become doctors is a parent's dream. But for the Oyeniyi family, it's a reality. Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor - a remarkable achievement for a family who came to the U.S. in search of better education and a better life.

Dr. Gloria Oyeniyi is a psychiatrist on the faculty at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Blessing Oyeniyi is a first-year psychiatry resident at UT Austin Dell Medical School. Dr. Victor Oyeniyi earned his pharmacy doctorate from Texas Southern University.

ABC13 & You caught up with the Oyeniyi siblings to find out more about their inspiring journey to success.
