Thousands of cards sent to woman celebrating 100th birthday

Celebrating Valentine's Day and 100 years of life

Jalyn Henderson
Joliet, Illinois --
For Diane Brozman today is more than just Valentine's Day. It's her 100th birthday.

"To be honored, just because you're 100 years old," Brozman said. "I'm trying to figure out why I'm lasting this long. Almighty God don't want me yet. I guess I ain't good enough."

To celebrate, Diane requested something simple - 100 birthday cards. So the staff at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet, Ill. made sure it happened.

They made a Facebook post asking people to send Diane birthday cards. They expected to get a few hundred, but received almost 3,000.

"Oh my Lord! I expected a couple hundred, but I never thought there would be thousands coming in," Diane's daughter said.

Her room is covered in Valentine's Day and birthday decorations. Meanwhile, her desk is overflowing with the thousands of cards she received.

"It'll keep her busy until the end of the year. She said to me that she doesn't know how she's going to thank everybody," Diane's daughter said.
