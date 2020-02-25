The ultimate guide to Houston summer camps

Family & Parenting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer is right around the corner, and if you're a parent looking to explore options for summer camps around Houston, we've got you covered.

Houston Moms Blog released its ultimate guide to summer camps around the city.

If you're looking for a private, overnight Texas camp, Camp Olympia is available for boys and girls ages 6 through 16.

There are one-week, two-week and three-week camp sessions available with more than 45 activities on Lake Livingston in Trinity.

A total of 14 days away at the camp costs $3,750 and 21 days costs $4,750.

If STEM education is what you're looking for, try iD Tech camps for kids and teens at Rice University and The Woodlands Preparatory School.

According to iD Tech's website, the camp is offered to children ages 7 through 17. For one week, the camp costs $879.

Your child may also have the opportunity to learn a new language at the Language Kids Summer Camp taking place at several Houston area locations.

The camp runs from June through August and starts at $229 a week.

Don't forget! Many camps are already open for registration.

You can explore more camps here.

