The Post Oak Hotel offering $25,000 Father's Day present

See the Presidential Suite at The Post Oak Hotel (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This Father's Day, one lucky dad is going to get the royal treatment at The Post Oak Hotel.

For $25,000, your dad will have a one-night stay in the two-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot Presidential Suite.

Is your dad coming in from out of town? No problem. The package includes a helicopter ride from the airport.

He will also have four Diamond Club seats at the Houston Astros game, Rockets memorabilia, a one-hour massage, a private cabana by the pool, dinner for six and a whole lot more.

If you can't afford the $25,000 price tag, don't worry. There is a $2,000 package that includes a one-night stay at the hotel, beer, or whiskey tasting at H Bar, a pedicure, dinner and more.
