The Great Outdoors: How to camp on a budget

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how you can go camping on the cheap. (Shutterstock)

If you want to take your family camping, but you don't want to break the bank, try these five ways to make camping cheaper.

Don't buy new camping gear. Hunt Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay for used equipment. You could also borrow a friend's equipment.

Save laundry lint before you head out. Laundry lint is one of the cheapest ways to get a campfire started.

Use empty prescription bottles to keep track of small items like change and batteries.

Don't blow your budget on buying a bunch of groceries. Use the food already at home and create a meal plan for each day.

Finally, if you want to find a free or affordable camping site near you, search by zip code.

