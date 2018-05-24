When Vivian van Gorder went into labor Monday at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, she and her husband, an associate professor at Baylor University, were expecting to see three little faces.Instead, she gave birth to four babies.Doctors say the fourth child had been hiding the entire time. The quadruplets, two girls and two boys, weighed nearly five pounds each.The couple has already picked out three names, Tristan, Erik, and Clare.The family is still deciding on a name for the fourth surprise.Vivian and her husband now have seven kids total.This is the first time in the hospital's 98-year history that quadruplets were born there.