FAMILY & PARENTING

Terminally ill Tenn. mother watches son graduate in emotional bedside ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

During a special ceremony, terminally ill mother Stephanie Northcott watched her son Dalton graduate from high school. (Julie Northcott/Storyful)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
During the final days of her life, Stephanie Northcott's dying wish to see her son graduate from high school was granted.

Although Northcott's son, Dalton Jackson, was not scheduled to graduate from Halls High School for two more weeks, friends, family members and classmates gathered at Baptist Memorial Hospital on May 4 to hold a special early graduation ceremony.

Jackson, clad in his cap and gown, processed into the hospital's chapel as "Pomp and Circumstance" played in the background, and Northcott took the opportunity to impart some of the life lessons she had learned to her son and his friends.



"You'll change the world. You can do anything you ever put your mind to. Don't ever forget that," Northcott told her son through tears. "Follow your heart, don't follow others."

Over a chorus of sniffles, principal Suzanne Keefe presented Jackson with his diploma.

"I'm so happy!" Northcott exclaimed as the applause subsided.

Mother and son then shared a special dance to "I Won't Let Go" by Rascal Flatts, and Jackson and his classmates ended the ceremony with a traditional graduation cap toss.

Northcott passed away less than a week later, according to Facebook posts from friends. Family members are raising money through Paypal to offset the cost of her medical treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyeducationgraduationmother's dayu.s. & worldTennessee
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News