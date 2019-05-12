mothers day

What to give for Mother's Day, weddings and other springtime celebrations

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but exactly what kinds of flowers are in bloom for Mother's Day, weddings and other special springtime celebrations?

Roses, tulips and lilies are very popular for all spring holidays while peonies, sweet peas and lilacs are favored for weddings. Ranunculus, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and magnolias also stand out, according to AccuWeather.

As far as Mother's Day is concerned, Peruvian lilies, irises and orchids are popular.

And if you're looking for everyday flowers, cornflowers, delphiniums, freesias, lisianthus, kangaroo paws, paperwhites, snapdragons, stocks and sunflowers also bloom in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdowntown lanaturegardeningmother's dayspringweddingaccuweathermothers day
MOTHERS DAY
Romantic feud leads to Mom's Day murder, but who fired 1st?
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News