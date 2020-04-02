Meteorologist Rachel Briers explains special challenges of giving birth during coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Becoming a new mom is never easy, but ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers explains what it's like to give birth during the COVID-19 crisis.Rachel and her husband Dillon are thrilled to be first-time parents!They said having baby Tenley during the coronavirus pandemic was definitely a different experience, but restrictions were not yet as tough. At the end of the day, they both agree this was a great time to have Tenley."This is a good time for us to have her because it's just us two. We really need to be around her," said Rachel.It can be hard, though, with social distancing restrictions.Dillon said the hardest part is not having family going over to see Tenley in person. He said that on their neighborhood walks, since they can't show her off, they just wave from afar to the neighbors.Rachel said our viewers have shared a lot of advice with her, but she jokes that one of the most helpful tips is being ready when changing a diaper and throwing a clean diaper underneath the dirty one.