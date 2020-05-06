mothers day

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?

With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the country and the globe, how many people do you think are planning to celebrate Mother's Day? How many flower shops are small businesses? Test your knowledge here. The answers might surprise you.
By Grace Manthey

Want to open this Mother's Day quiz in a new window? Click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdata journalismholidaymothers day
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHERS DAY
Mother's Day celebrations will look different during pandemic
Let ABC13 read letters to your mom this Mother's Day!
Famous New York bakery returns to Houston with pop-up
Romantic feud leads to Mom's Day murder, but who fired 1st?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
New drive-in theater revs up movie fun at Sawyer Yards
Warm and sunny before storm chances return this week
Show More
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
Kingwood native flies over Houston with the Blue Angels
Principal who had COVID-19 out of hospital after 51 days
Wesley Community Center offers lifeline for families in need
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
More TOP STORIES News