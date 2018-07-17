Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Eight years ago, Katy Hayes became a quadruple amputee after she contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection shortly after giving birth to her third child. Doctors were forced to amputate her arms and legs. But that hasn't stopped Katy from living life to the fullest.
Katy is now learning to drive, thanks to Strowmatt Rehab Services, which modified a van for her. She just received her Texas driver's license. Katy is also an accomplished painter who has sold hundreds of paintings to people across the country, and hosts painting parties in Kingwood for up to 50 people.
ABC 13 & You caught up with Katy to find out how she's re-learning how to drive!