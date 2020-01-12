Family & Parenting

Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption

WOODBURY, New Jersey -- It was no ordinary field trip for a class of preschoolers in New Jersey. They went to the courthouse to watch their classmate get adopted.

Three-year-old Moe Diezmos and his parents invited the entire class from Holy Angels School to witness the moment they officially became a family.

The class of 24 students boarded a bus to the Superior Court to celebrate this wonderful and momentous day for their little friend.

"They're his friends, it's all he talks about. We have an amazing school. He loves his school. He loves his friends. It's very exciting, we're very happy," said Moe's mom, Laura Diezmos.

His parents say they are overwhelmed with the support.

Moe has been with the Diezmos family since he was just 12 days old.

His mom says they fell in love with him at the very start.

The principal of Moe's school also called it one of the nicest days of her life, especially as an educator.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew jerseyn.j. newscourtnew jerseyfamilyadoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lubbock PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
'Fur'ever friends: Two mascots are surprisingly the best of pals
Man killed by trash compacter in Houston industrial accident
New bill would require personal finance to be taught in school
82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend
Terrified Spring homeowner hid closet during Friday's storms
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
Show More
High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake
Coast Guard ends search for person in water near Galveston
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
More TOP STORIES News