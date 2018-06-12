PHOTOS: ABC13 dads and their kids

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
The amazing fathers of ABC13
KTRK
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
We have some wonderful fathers at Eyewitness News! Send us photos of your father on social media by using #abc13dad
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
