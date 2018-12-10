FAMILY & PARENTING

How a Katy photographer replaces Santa with The Grinch in family portraits

EMBED </>More Videos

Sarah Elizabeth, owner of SEEM photography, and her team of photographers have switched the Christmas characters around for a memorable holiday portrait!

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
This year, families can switch up their traditional Santa photo shoot with a special guest!

The Grinch has made a featured appearance in a few family photos this year.

Sarah Elizabeth, owner of SEEM photography, and her team of photographers/videographer have been in business for five years.

SEEM photography has just moved their studio from Richmond to an amazing, old Katy home.

The team has been doing Santa photos for years, and decided last year to try the Grinch, who is a hired actor.

"Our clients love the character and do not mind the crying photos, in fact, most families want that photo for their Christmas card. The Grinch will even hang the kids upside or give them tickles so we get the belly laughs," says Elizabeth.

This year, SEEM photography is doing seven sessions and said it plans to add more because they have come so popular.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphotographychristmasFunny photossanta clausKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Grinch brings holiday cheer to Houston
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Football star killed pregnant cheerleader out of anger: Police
DO YOU KNOW THEM? League City cold case victims unveiled
What sketches from DNA could mean for solving cold cases
Robbers armed with rifle steal cash from armored truck
Woman arrested after stripping naked during chase: Police
Fight over missing rabbit lands woman in jail
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Grinch brings holiday cheer to Houston
Show More
3-year-old girl dies after authorities say uncle slit her throat
Rockets forward unveils exclusive new sneaker collaboration
Robbers threaten meat market workers in NW Houston
Death penalty possible for man accused in 13-year-old's murder
Family of 4-year-old shot makes effort to change law
More News