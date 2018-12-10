This year, families can switch up their traditional Santa photo shoot with a special guest!The Grinch has made a featured appearance in a few family photos this year.Sarah Elizabeth, owner of SEEM photography, and her team of photographers/videographer have been in business for five years.SEEM photography has just moved their studio from Richmond to an amazing, old Katy home.The team has been doing Santa photos for years, and decided last year to try the Grinch, who is a hired actor."Our clients love the character and do not mind the crying photos, in fact, most families want that photo for their Christmas card. The Grinch will even hang the kids upside or give them tickles so we get the belly laughs," says Elizabeth.This year,is doing seven sessions and said it plans to add more because they have come so popular.