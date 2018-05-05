BIRTHDAY

Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland boy plans own birthday after original plans postponed (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
No party, no problem. Brittney Landry had to postpone her original plans for her son's 8th birthday party, but little did she know that her 7-year-old would be planning one of his own.

Brittney posted in a Pearland moms Facebook group on Thursday about her very determined birthday boy, Davyn.

"My son apparently decided to plan his own birthday party for this Saturday and I would like to provide clarification," Brittney wrote.

Brittney told ABC13 that their initial plans were to have his birthday party in Louisiana, where their family is originally from. But they had to reschedule and told Davyn they would just do something fun Saturday.

She said Davyn was bummed out. His mom even rented a waterslide, and he was excited that his party would be on his actual birthday.

But Davyn decided to be his own party planner.

"When I picked him up he said 'Oh yeah. I gave my friends invitations to my party Saturday. Told them it started at 10:30.' Ummm, what party?"

Davyn used paper he got from school to create handwritten invitations.

Davyn told his mom that he only invited three people.

"I'm hoping that's the truth," Brittney said.

You see, Davyn apparently told his friends that his party is at Urban Air, which is a little more than what she planned to spend. So when ABC13 asked if we could share her story, she said "No problem. Just don't invite anymore people. The place he told them it was at is expensive."

We have to give Davyn credit for his determination.

Happy 8th birthday, Davyn!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthdaybuzzworthysocietyfacebookpartyPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRTHDAY
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
If you can't go visit Moana, having her visit you rocks!
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
More birthday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News