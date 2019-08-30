PB4WEGO: New Hampshire mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- A New Hampshire mom loves her vanity license plate...But the state's DMV did not.They told her that she had to turn it in because the letters read: PB4WEGO.The mom pushed back because she's had the plate for 15 years.The DMV's issue? The plate references a bodily function.The dispute reached the highest levels of New Hampshire's government.It was finally resolved when the governor stepped in and told the DMV to let the mom keep her plate.