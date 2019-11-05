halloween

Parents trick kids again in 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' 2019

For the ninth time, Jimmy Kimmel once again asked parents to trick their kids into thinking they ate all of the Halloween candy.

Kimmel joked that the disappointed kids from the first time 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' prank have now blossomed into fully-grown, disappointed adults.



The reactions in the latest "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" video range from children being upset with their parents - "I'm going to call the police" - to others putting things in perspective - "I love you more than candy."

One boy even had advice for his hungry mother: "You got to eat some vegetables."

Watch the video below to see all of the kids' reactions. And for viewer discretion purposes, one particular child's reaction may or may not have included an expletive - though Kimmel claims the boy said "chocolate."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfunny videoparentingchildrenhalloweenprankbuzzworthyyoutubetrendingjimmy kimmelwatercooleru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Mom dies after crash on Halloween that killed son, husband
Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Meet Tony Buzbee: Mayoral hopeful and Renaissance man
Show More
Woman arrested for overdue library books
Patchy fog and mist to start your Tuesday morning
Digital Deal of the Day
Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston
Bill King waits for sea change in mayoral election
More TOP STORIES News