Family & Parenting

Parents are happier after kids move out, study says

Apparently, only one thing can make you happier than having children - kicking those kids out of the house.

A new study from Heidelberg University found that parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.

Researchers say it's because the stress of balancing childcare and work is replaced with a form of social support - something they say is crucial to happiness as we get older.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingchildrenfamily
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brisket on pit may have led to fire that destroyed family's home
Lawsuit filed against employees who used marker on boy's head
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Driver found dead inside car days after crash in woods
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Police need public's help after man found gunned down in street
Show More
How your kids can avoid back pain from too-heavy backpacks
3 easy recipes for a perfect breakfast on-the-run
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in Texas after court decision
Congresswomen Omar, Tlaib address Israel, Palestine travel ban
THE 60: Officers escort boy whose dad passed away from cancer
More TOP STORIES News