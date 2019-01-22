Six nurses who work in the same unit at a North Carolina hospital got pregnant at the same time, and now, they all have new babies!The women, all nurses at Wake Forest Medical Center, are all first-time moms.They say they started a group chat to discuss the changes they were experiencingduring their pregnancy.Now, they use it to chat about motherhood and all the ups and downs that come with being a new parent.The women say they hope their little ones grow up and have the same bond.