Six nurses who got pregnant at the same time are now first-time moms

Six nurses who work in the same unit at a North Carolina hospital got pregnant at the same time...and now, they all have new babies!

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina
The women, all nurses at Wake Forest Medical Center, are all first-time moms.

They say they started a group chat to discuss the changes they were experiencing
during their pregnancy.

Now, they use it to chat about motherhood and all the ups and downs that come with being a new parent.

The women say they hope their little ones grow up and have the same bond.
