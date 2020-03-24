Coronavirus

New rules deny birth partners at some NYC hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK CITY -- As some New York City hospitals are getting overrun with COVID-19 patients, they are now instituting strict rules that deny both parents being allowed inside the delivery room.

Olga Karmansky and her husband Allen are preparing to give birth to their first child under new COVID-19 restrictions.

Karmansky saw an Instagram post from New York-Presbyterian Hospital that said: "We have made the decision not to permit visitors, including birthing partners and support persons, for our obstetric patients."

The former competitive gymnast says that neither the changes to her body nor the extra safety precautions needed during the coronavirus pandemic had dampened her excitement. But that all changed a few days ago.

"It's been a little bit of an emotional roller coaster," said Karmansky.

For Karmansky, that means neither the doula she's been depending upon for a month nor her husband will be allowed in the delivery room.

"My partner, you know, has gone through this with me, and he's one half of this project," said Karmansky. "I can't imagine doing this without him."

Once Karmansky got over the shock, she and her husband immediately started thinking of a plan A, B, C, and D. That includes a hospital where her husband is welcome.

Ironically, Karmansky was born in 1986 in the former Soviet Union during the Chernobyl disaster.

"They had me during this big worldwide crisis. So it's like the circle of life that this baby is being born in a similar situation," said Karmansky.

Karmansky says knowing that she was born under a crisis gives her faith that, like her parents, she'll get through this too.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Officials to announce community-wide COVID-19 testing starting today

Free educational resources for parents and children

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbirthhospitalpregnancybirth parentshealth careu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
Gocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston, Harris Co. to issue stay-at-home order this morning
Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Houston site
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 199
Gocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Alief ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19
Fort Bend County disinfectant distribution ends
Show More
COVID-19: Galveston issues 'stay-at-home' order
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
1st Harris County COVID-19 death was Tomball resident
Houston could hit 90-degrees a month ahead of schedule
More TOP STORIES News