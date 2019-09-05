Family & Parenting

New rideshare service for kids rolls out in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Living in Houston is great, but it does present some challenges - especially for busy families. Imagine this scenario: it's Tuesday morning, Mom has an early office meeting, Dad has to fly out of IAH on business, and three kids have to be transported to two different schools - and it all has to happen before 8 a.m.

That scene probably plays closer to reality for many Bayou City parents. Add into it the regular crush of our city's congestion, and it's enough for anyone to lose their mind.

Enter HopSkipDrive. Part Uber, part carpool, the service just launched in Houston, billing itself as a safe and innovative transportation solution for both families and schools. It's already working with more than 170 schools and districts nationwide in cities in Arizona; California; Colorado; and Virginia; as well as Washington, D.C.

For more on this story, head to our partners at CultureMap.
