MAGNOLIA, Texas --The Meekermark opened in May at 21156 Karen Switch Road, Magnolia.
The wedding venue is housed on 12 acres and features a 200-year-old restored barn and an open air chapel, venue manager Amanda Vela said. Couples can select their own vendors as well.
The Meekermark blends rustic and modern elements for a one-of-a-kind venue, which grew out of the Meeker family's Sugar Land-based photography business, Vela said. She said the venue was designed and built by photographers to capitalize on all the elements that make a beautiful, emotional image.
For more information dial 281-565-4285 or visit their website at www.meekermark.com