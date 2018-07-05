FAMILY & PARENTING

New wedding venue The Meekermark features open air chapel in Magnolia

Wedding venue designed by photographers opens in Magnolia (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas --
The Meekermark opened in May at 21156 Karen Switch Road, Magnolia.

The wedding venue is housed on 12 acres and features a 200-year-old restored barn and an open air chapel, venue manager Amanda Vela said. Couples can select their own vendors as well.

The Meekermark blends rustic and modern elements for a one-of-a-kind venue, which grew out of the Meeker family's Sugar Land-based photography business, Vela said. She said the venue was designed and built by photographers to capitalize on all the elements that make a beautiful, emotional image.

For more information dial 281-565-4285 or visit their website at www.meekermark.com
