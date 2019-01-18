FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother warning others after sippy cups 'explodes'

Mother warning others after sippy cups 'explodes.'

BOISE, Idaho (KTRK) --
A mother says her child's sippy cup exploded and now she's warning others.

Dzevada Becirovic says she went to pick up the cup when it shocked her. Upon further investigation, she discovered the lithium battery that made the cup light up had exploded.

Becirovic says she wants the cup recalled, but the company that makes the cup, Luv N' Care, says they don't believe it is dangerous. They claim Becirovic did something to cause the malfunction.

Becirovic insists that she only washed the cup and did nothing else that would create the explosion.

The parent company of Luv N' Care wants Becirovic to send them the cup so they can do a full investigation.
