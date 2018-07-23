FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother and daughter reunited with family after being separated at southern US border

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Flores and her daughter, Danna, began their journey to the United States in late May. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a tearful reunion for a Honduran mother and daughter who were separated at the border after seeking political asylum.

Melissa Flores and 5-year-old Danna began their journey to the United States in late May, fleeing from poverty and violence in their home country of Honduras.

After crossing the border, they were detained and separated at the Texas border but were brought back together again in El Paso on Sunday.

Now, both Danna and Melissa are safe inside the family's southwest Houston home.

For the first time in 19 years, Melissa was reunited with her mother and Danna met her grandmother.

Melissa says all the trouble and the fear has been worth the possibility of living a better life in the U.S.

She was released from a detention center on her own recognizance and must wear an ankle monitor.

According to her attorney, Melissa passed one immigration interview and will have the opportunity to present her asylum case in court.

Though this may not guarantee she will be given legal status, it is one step closer for her and her daughter after their long journey.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: WHY THEY RUN: Eyewitness News travels to Honduras

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyreunionimmigrationpoliticstexas newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
What to ask when choosing child care
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
How neighbors are helping find Houston cardiologist's murderer
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
WHY THEY RUN: Honduras in midst of immigration debate
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Show More
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
Splendora HS to host active shooting drill on Wednesday
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
Mugshot released of ex-press secretary indicted over emails
More News