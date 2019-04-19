Family & Parenting

Mom facing backlash after Build-A-Bear birthday controversy

A mom is getting blasted on social media over what she allegedly did at her 6-year-old daughter's Build-A-Bear birthday party.

Eight children were invited to a party, and according to a story shared on Reddit, the mom who hosted demanded that all the young party guests give the stuffed animals they made to her daughter, the birthday girl, instead of taking them home.

According to the Reddit user, several kids burst into tears.

The Twitter-sphere is pretty united on this one, expressing outrage at the mom who hosted--tweeting things like - "I Am ANGRY at this" and "her mom will also probably pay someone else to take her S.A.T's and Photoshop her pictures to a rowing team."

But one person who claims she used to run a Build-A-Bear says she "had two parties where parents did the exact same terrible thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbirthdayparty
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News