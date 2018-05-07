FAMILY & PARENTING

Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday

A little boy wanted nothing more for his birthday than to have his father home from the military (KTRK)

A boy's one wish for his ninth birthday was for his dad to be there on the big day. And he got what he wanted in a reunion he'll savor always.

Ronin Coffelt came home from school to find a letter and several wrapped boxes.

The last one had a special message inside giving Ronin exactly what he wanted.

It said 'Surprise.'

Ronin looked up from the box and that's when he saw his dad.

"Daddy!" he screamed, jumping into his father's arms.

Ronin's dad Mark is a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

He arrived home from an eight-month-long deployment in Qatar the day before Ronin's birthday. He hid in the basement until the big reveal.

"If he couldn't be home for my birthday, my birthday wouldn't be the same," Ronin said.
