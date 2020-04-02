Meteorologist Rachel Briers on being a new mom during coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congratulations to ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers and her husband, Dylan, on being first-time parents!Rachel said our viewers have shared a lot of advice with her, but she jokes that one of the most helpful tips is being ready when changing a diaper and throwing a clean diaper underneath the dirty one.They said having baby Tenley during the coronavirus pandemic was definitely a different experience, but restrictions were not yet as tough. At the end of the day, they both agree this was a great time to have Tenley."This is a good time for us to have her because it's just us two. We really need to be around her," said Rachel.It can be hard, though, with social distancing restrictions.Dylan said the hardest part is not having family going over to see Tenley in person. He said that on their neighborhood walks, since they can't show her off, they just wave from afar to the neighbors.