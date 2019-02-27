FAMILY & PARENTING

Meet the new Gerber baby, Kairi Yang!

Meet the new Gerber baby - and she's from North Carolina!

HICKORY, North Carolina --
One-year-old Kairi Yang has been selected as Gerber's 2019 spokesbaby.

There were more than 544,000 entries submitted online.

Gerber said Kairi intrigued the judging panel with her "delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes."

Kairi is a nickname that her mom used in high school. It is also a character from a game called Kingdom Hearts.

This adorable little one loves arrowroot cookies, puffs and chicken nuggets.

