Two brothers from Pennsylvania will spend Christmas together following an emotional homecoming.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --
Jayden Green, 10, was at the Hershey Bears hockey game on Sunday when he was surprised by his older brother, Austin.

Jayden had no idea his brother was home on leave from the Marines.

Austin then surprised his brother with a big hug.

Their mom, Kellie, planned this all out. She said it was tough to keep the secret.

"Even this morning he was crying because he missed his brother so much," Kellie said. "It was hard not to tell him then, three hours ago, 'Don't worry buddy, he's coming home.'"

The brothers haven't seen each other in a year but connected by Facetime.

Jayden says his big brother is his hero.
