A Houston man gave his girlfriend a Titanic-inspired proposal that will bring tears to anyone's eyes, just like the movie.Viral video of the proposal shows Jeremy Brown surprise girlfriend Mori Madrid during a tour on the Titanic Museum and attraction.With the help of an event coordinator, Mori was escorted to the stairs while blindfolded. Once the blindfold was removed, "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion played while guests watched from the balcony.After placing a necklace around her neck, Jeremy got on one knee and asked Mori to marry him.We're not crying! You are! Congrats to the couple as they embark on a new journey of love.