FAMILY & PARENTING

Make-A-Wish kid becomes honorary 'Ghostbuster,' zapping ghosts around all around town

EMBED </>More Videos

As a Make-A-Wish kid, a 5-year-old ''Ghostbusters'' fan got to don the suit, ride the Ecto-1 and even face off with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. (ABC News)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
After all he's been through, this Make-A-Wish kid certainly ain't afraid of no ghosts.

At the age of five, London Green has already undergone four open-heart surgeries. The little boy was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect less than a day after he was born.

After spending 121 days last year in the hospital, London is finally "healthy and happy," his dad, Stuart Green, told ABC 10 in Sacramento.

To top it all off, the Make-A-Wish Foundation created an experience for London that was icing on the cake, his dad said. On Monday, London, who loves the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, got a chance to put on the suit and fight some ghosts around Sacramento.

With the community cheering him on, London rode around in the Ecto 1 looking for ghosts, all culminating in a battle with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

He even got a special message from Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddmore in the original film.

"London we're proud of you, have fun and get out and bust some ghosts!" he said.

London's dad said the little boy felt "famous" from all the attention and that he woke up "glowing" and ready for the day.

London successfully zapped all the ghosts, but he said he wished he could have done something else with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

"I didn't really want to zap him," he said. "I wanted to eat him."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
familymake-a-wishghostbustersheart defectsu.s. & worldchildrenSacramento
FAMILY & PARENTING
Long lost siblings unite for the first time in Houston
Miracle Baby: Born 13 weeks early at 1 lb, 4 oz heads home
U.S. Army dad surprises 9-year-old daughter at school
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Young Boy's 100-pound pumpkin returned after alleged theft
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News