LIVE: Houston mayor rolls out child care tool for essential workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Relief is on the way for essential workers in need of child care during this COVID-19 crisis.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo and other leaders announced a new resource aimed at providing that support.

The resource, findchildcarenow.org , is dedicated to helping workers find quality care as well as financial assistance.

The website is expected to connect those essential workers with child care centers that have immediate openings. It's almost meant to serve as a gateway where parents can apply for childcare financial assistance through Workforce Solutions.

Findchildcarenow.org was created in partnership with Collaborative for Children, Workforce Solutions, City of Houston and Harris County.

