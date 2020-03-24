community strong

League City daycare offering discounts to families of essential workers

By
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KTRK) -- Karen Norris would rather be at home with her child.

But, she's a clinical laboratory scientist, and today, daycare was her only option.

"I'm at the Methodist hospital in Clear Lake. We are collecting the samples for the COVID19 testing down to Methodist downtown," she explained.

Most of the kids in daycare today need to be in daycare.

That's why owners have decided to waive fees and give ten percent discounts to families of essential workers at all three of their Kiddie Academy locations (League City East, League City West, and Rosharon).

"Our first responders, our doctors, our nurses, they're sacrificing themselves on the front line caring for people that are sick at this time," said co-owner James Ihedigbo, a former NFL Pro and Super Bowl champion. "We feel very proud to be able to care for their children."

Attendance at their daycares is down about 50 percent over the past week.

There are travel restrictions in place, and workers check the temperatures of every child who walks in or out.

But, the owners hope to stay open for as long as possible.

"When we say community begins here, that means we care about your community and we understand also that we cannot do this fight against COVID 19 now without our first responders and our healthcare professionals," explained co-owner Brittany Ihedigbo.

More info and schedules: https://kiddieacademy.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghoustonchildreneducationcoronavirus testingcommunity strongchild caredaycare
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation helps hospitality workers
How you can take a virtual trip to the Houston Zoo!
Parker Elementary students bring music to the streets
Man Runs with American Flag to Honor Veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Stay Home - Work Safe order issued for Houston, Harris Co.
Stay Home order issued for residents in Fort Bend County
85 more Houston-area coronavirus cases reported Tuesday
COVID-19 death toll in Texas at 11 as testing ramps up
What are 'essential businesses' under Harris County's order?
What Slim Thug said led up to positive coronavirus test
Show More
Louisiana has 3rd-highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Harris County toll roads free of charge for next 30 days
Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation helps hospitality workers
How to support local restaurants during Great American Takeout
More TOP STORIES News