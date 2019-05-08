Family & Parenting

Kraft wants to pay for your babysitter this Mother's Day

Cards, flowers and breakfast in bed are nice, but sometimes mom needs a day to herself!

Kraft is offering pay for a babysitter this Mother's Day to give mom some much needed rest and relaxation.

Moms will be able to submit babysitter bills online as part of their "Mother's Day Away" campaign.

Kraft says they will cover up to $100 of your babysitter bill.

It could take several weeks to be reimbursed and only one bill per person or household can be submitted. The reimbursements will be made "while funds remain available," Kraft says. They have a fund of $50,000 to use on babysitting bills.

You can submit for your refund here.

