Family & Parenting

Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns

By
Kolcraft is recalling its Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was triggered by infant deaths reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their backs onto their sides or stomachs.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part of the bassinet being recalled.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return it for a refund. Consumers can contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher that can be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher is good until Feb. 20, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncproduct recallsbabiesrecallu.s. & worldinfant deathsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reddick says he and other Astros are getting death threats
Woman gets 50 years for pimping out 16-year-old girl
Beautiful blue waves seen in Galveston
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Frosty night in Houston, even colder next week
Fake dentist treated patients in his home, prosecutors say
Is this what Simone Biles is bringing to 2020 Olympics?
Show More
Video shows gunman shooting 10-month-old girl in head
ABC13 Evening News for February 21, 2020
Pay raise may not be enough to fill empty HFD seats
Purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel
Nancy Pelosi visits Port of Houston
More TOP STORIES News